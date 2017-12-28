Online Poll
Are the Beverly roundabouts working?
It has been a little more than a year since Beverly installed roundabouts at the intersections of Brimbal Avenue and Sohier Road. City officials say traffic flows more quickly and there are fewer accidents. Now they are considering adding at least one more, on Essex Street.
