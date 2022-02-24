1623 Studios Broadcast Program schedule for the week of Feb. 28 — March 6
MONDAY, FEB. 28
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 p.m.— On The Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2
1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
2:30 p.m.— The Past is Prologue
3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Government
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Gloucester Education
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
9:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Rockport Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#399 Bonnie Hurd Smith
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
12 p.m.— Short & Sweet —Episodes 1-6
3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Rockport Government
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Gloucester Government
7 p.m.— Rockport Government
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
9:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light
7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE
9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
12 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
12:30 p.m.— The Past is Prologue
1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
2 p.m.— Gloucester Inauguration 2022
3 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart
4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)
6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
7 p.m.— Gloucester Education
10 p.m.— Gloucester Government
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 1-6
7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
8 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue
9 a.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12
9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart
10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
11 a.m.— Short & Sweet - Ep 14 & 15
1 p.m.— Moving Beyond Barriers talk with Kyle Robidoux
3:30 p.m.— Walk in the Woods
4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack
5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist
6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show
6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann
8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
10 p.m.— Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Gloucester Education
12 p.m.— Gloucester Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh
SUNDAY, MARCH 6
Channel 12
6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today
6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann —Ep 12-16
7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods
8:30 a.m.— The Past is Prologue
9 a.m.— Gloucester 400 —Stories: Jonathan Bayliss
10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club
11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
1 p.m.— The Color of Light
1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining
2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times
3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report
4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour
5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating
6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann
7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today
7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Allyson Christopher
8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#400 - Beth Pocock, Courtney Richardson, JoeAnn Hart
8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly
9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings
10 p.m.— Fish Tales
11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)
Channel 20
8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings
9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates
10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education
12 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government
1 p.m.— Rockport Government
7 p.m.— Gloucester Government
10 p.m.— Gloucester Education
Channel 67
8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies
9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age
10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class
12 p.m.— Council on Aging —Preparing for your next ride
1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Steven Henderson's Mabel & Jerry
2 p.m.— Judah's Roar
3 p.m.— Good News
4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service
5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service
6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well
7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard
8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness
9 p.m.— House of Yahweh