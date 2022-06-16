1623 Studios Cable TV Schedule for the week of June 20 — 26

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.— On The Waterfront —Episodes 1 & 2

1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.— RHS Graduation

3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Government

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Gloucester Education

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— GHS Graduation

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Rockport Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— The Local Life

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#395  Kate Ranta

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

11 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

12 p.m.— MERHS Graduation

1:30 p.m.— Short & Sweet

3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist

6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.— The Local Life

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Rockport Government

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Gloucester Government

7 p.m.— Rockport Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Channel 12

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— GHS Graduation

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#396 Lily Narbonne and Justin Genna

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

10 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh 

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Channel 12 

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Color of Light

7 a.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

8 a.m.— Democracy Now! —LIVE

9 a.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

9:30 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

10 a.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

10:30 a.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

11 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

12 p.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

1 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

2 p.m.— RHS Graduation

3:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

4 p.m.— Writer's Block —#396 Lily Narbonne and Justin Genna

4:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

5 p.m.— Gloucester Bookies (Soini, Cook, Hildonen)

6 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

6:30 p.m.— The Color of Light

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

8 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

9 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

10 p.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

12 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

1 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

7 p.m.— Gloucester Education

10 p.m.— Gloucester Government

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Channel 12 

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— The Local Life

7 a.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

7:30 a.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

8 a.m.— Greater Cape Ann Cha.m.—ber Economic Outlook Breakfast 2022

9 a.m.— The Local Life

9:30 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

10 a.m.— Writer's Block —#396 Lily Narbonne and Justin Genna

10:30 a.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

11 a.m.— MERHS Graduation

12:30 p.m.— RHS Graduation

2 p.m.— Short & Sweet

3 p.m.— Walk in the Woods

4 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.— Gloucester Chicken Shack

5:30 p.m.— Meet the Artist

6 p.m.— Chico & the Bman Show

6:30 p.m.— The Local Life —Ep 7-12

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

8 p.m.— Love Cape Ann

8:30 p.m.— Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

9 p.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9:30 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

10 p.m.— Our Town, Our History Lecture: Kory Curcuru - The House That Booth Built

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Gloucester Education

12 p.m.— Gloucester Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

10 p.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Channel 12 

6 a.m.— Cape Ann Today

6:30 a.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 a.m.— Walk in the Woods

8 a.m.— GHS Graduation

10 a.m.— Gloucester Area Astronomy Club

11 a.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

12 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

1 p.m.— The Color of Light

1:30 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

2 p.m.— Food Pantry Fine Dining

2:30 p.m.— Self Care in Uncertain Times

3:30 p.m.— Doc Waller's Earth and Space Report

4:30 p.m.— The GMGI Science Hour

5:30 p.m.— Smart Boating

6 p.m.— Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.— Timeline: Cape Ann

7 p.m.— Cape Ann Today

7:30 p.m.— Cape Ann ARTWaves — Susan Erony

8 p.m.— Writer's Block —#396 Lily Narbonne and Justin Genna

8:30 p.m.— Ha.m.—mond Weekly

9 p.m.— Marjohn’s Musings

10 p.m.— Fish Tales

11 p.m.— Cape Ann Today LIVE (Re-run)

Channel 20

8 a.m.— White House COVID19 Briefings

9 a.m.— Massachusetts State House Updates

10 a.m.— Manchester-Essex Regional Education

12 p.m.— Manchester-by-the-Sea Government

1 p.m.— Rockport Government

7 p.m.— Gloucester Government

10 p.m.— Gloucester Education

Channel 67

8 a.m.— Gloucester Bookies

9 a.m.— Nia with Linda: No-Impact Fitness for Any Age

10 a.m.— Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

11 a.m.— Council On Aging —Tai Chi Class

12 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

1 p.m.— Council on Aging —Music For May

2 p.m.— Judah's Roar

3 p.m.— Council On Aging —Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed - Balance Edition

4 p.m.— Rockport First Congregational Church Service

5 p.m.— Saint John's Episcopal Service

6 p.m.— Living Wisely~Aging Well

6:30 p.m.— Good News

7 p.m.— Music Mondays with Houston Bernard

8 p.m.— Council On Aging —Strength & Balance Fitness

9 p.m.— House of Yahweh

 

 

 

 

