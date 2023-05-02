MARBLEHEAD — The override is going to the ballot.
Annual Town Meeting voted 534 to 230 Tuesday night to raise taxes beyond annual limits to address a financial crisis brewing over the last several years.
The first night of Town Meeting covered the first 30 articles on the warrant, leading up to and including approving a $102 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That budget assumed no override of Proposition 2 1/2 tax limits, which represented the first two articles to hit Town Meeting Tuesday night.
Article 31, the first to open Tuesday night’s second session, proposed raising $2.47 million in extra taxes beyond Proposition 2 1/2, through a general override that would be included in all future tax years. That included cuts to the school system, which were also covered by a 32nd article on the warrant that was summarily withdrawn given the passage of the first.
“The cuts that we made are minimal impacts on the services for this year,” Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer told the meeting. “What we want to do is address the financial challenge, because the earlier you address the challenge, the less costly it is. That’s why we want to fix it this year — stabilize the revenues.”
Cuts were outlined by dollars for town departments, and cut positions for the school department if the overrides weren’t passed. That included $216,480 in money saved by not filling three openings, as well as two on the police force to bring another $177,223 in savings.
Kezer also told the voters that $10,959 was coming from lowering the amount of hot top the town uses to fill potholes.
“If you don’t want to pass the override, we’re going to have a few more potholes,” Kezer said. “If that doesn’t convince people, I don’t know what will.”
Sarah Fox, chairwoman of the School Committee, spoke to the wave of cuts facing the schools. That includes three Village School teachers for music and physical education, four high school teachers in math, science and English, seven paraprofessionals and a middle school librarian.
“What you see here on the screen behind me merely outlines what the cuts will be. If 31 passes, these will be reinstated,” Fox said. “All of these cuts will have a profound negative impact on the delivery of educational services to our Marblehead students.”
Cheryl Patten, a Lee Street resident, decried the town’s recent financial practices and decisions that led to the crisis being resolved by general override.
“I’m trying to understand why I’m being asked for a permanent override when, from my perspective, unfortunately, the town hasn’t been managed fiscally or very responsibly for the last couple years,” Patten said. “I’m trying to find out where our money is.”
Louise Bowis, of Franklin Street, said she supported “this override, but I don’t want to rely solely on overrides and property tax increases to fund our services going forward.”
Kezer was asked whether he would need an override next year. Simply put, he said, “I don’t know yet.”
“What we’ve been trying to address is dealing with this first year’s challenge, get some stability on the revenues and the expenses,” Kezer said. “With the team in place, information systems in place, that gives us the ability to really sit down and look at the finances going forward and how best to proceed.
“The desire would be not to have to, but I can’t answer it at this stage,” Kezer continued.
“We’re just trying to stabilize (fiscal year) ‘24 and give us a little runway to start analyzing and making structural changes to the way we do things. ... We just need a runway of time to get this budget settled and then give us the ability and time to build out a more precise plan.”
The override was expected to increase taxes by 31 cents for every $1,000 in assessed value. With a median assessed value of $800,000 in Marblehead, the median bill increase comes in at $248.
Debate was ended early on a crowd vote to move the question, which was followed with a petition to tally the vote by written ballot. The meeting charged through a handful of other articles while waiting for the final result, which came in just after 8:30 p.m.
With the passage, the question now moves to a ballot vote later this year.
