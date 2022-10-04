Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.