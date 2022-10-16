SALEM NEWS POLICE LOGS for Monday 17 Oct., 2022
Salem
Thursday
Police went to 274 Jefferson Ave., at 12:59 a.m., to end a disturbance.
A reported fraud or a scam brought officers to 20 Commercial St., at 3:18 a.m.
At 6 a.m., officers were called to 29 Traders Way, for an undesirable/unwanted guest.
A cruiser was sent to 45 St.Peter St., at 9:14 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 295 Derby St., at 10:13 a.m., to look into a complaint of harassment.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 46 Marlborough road, at 4:38 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 2 Margin St., at 4:54 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 75 Willson St., at 7:33 p.m., to assist with a home or vehicle lockout.
Reports of a disturbance at 8:12 p.m., brought officers to 16 Roslyn St.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx 29269 Arrest, no ID Given. Warrant? xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Police went to 90 Congress St., at 11:51 p.m., for an undesirable/unwanted guest and arrested a party on an outstanding warrant.
Friday
The theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought an officer to 424 Essex St., at 8:46 a..m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 48 Lafayette St., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Phillip R. Hunt, 43, of 28 Locust St., Danvers. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 161 Essex St., at 10:51 a.m.
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 11:34 a.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
A larceny report brought police to 37 Buffum St., at 1:01 p.m.
Reports of a panhandler sent officers to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 1:10 p.m.
An officer went to 19 Palmer St., at 4:14 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched, at 7:07 p.m., to the vicinity of 295 Derby St., to break up a fight.
Officers sent to the vicinity of Shore and Clifton Avenues, at 9:44 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident, arrested Victor Israel Acevedo Gomez, 19, of 20 Perkins St., Apt. 2, Salem. Acevedo Gomez was charged with not having his drivers license in possession; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and with drunken driving.
Police sent to the vicinity of 24 New Derby St., at 11:58 p.m., to check a suspicious person, arrested Dylan Jacob Smith, 23, of 2 Burnside St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Saturday
A report of an assault in progress brought police to 299 Derby St., at 8:40 a.m.
Officers were sent to 10 Linden St., at 11:27 a.m., to speak with a party about an assault in the past.
Police responded to 209 Essex St., at 7:13 p.m, for a drunken person. They arrested Isaiah Cobbs, 20, of 22 Forest St., Middleborough. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with vandalizing property.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:56 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 57 Harbor St., at 12:16 a.m.; to 45 Traders Way, at 12:33 a.m.; and to13 Phelps St., at 12:39 a.m., on three separate noise complaints.
Officers were sent to 168 Essex St., at 1:58 a.m., to look for a drunken female. They arrested Jaela Rodriguez, 21, of 330 Riverdale Ave., Apt. 7A, Yonkers, N.Y. She was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; vandalizing property; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
Theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought officers to 1 Kernwood St., at 9:12 a.m.
At 11:58 a.m., officers were sent to 31 Boston St., to settle a dispute.
