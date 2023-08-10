230811-news-coplogs

Salem News police logs
Danvers
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent to Belgian Road, at 4:21 p.m., to provide medical aid to a male who had fallen off a bicycle. He was transported to an area medical facility.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 4:28 p.m. to disperse a group around an unwanted guest selling candy.
Police were called to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 5:46 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the intersection of Locust Street and Neal Road, at 6:04 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment.
Police responded, at 7:25 p.m., to the intersection of Pine and Adams streets for a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident with the pedestrian complaining of back pain.
A cruiser was sent to 12 Fowler St., at 8:23 p.m., for a suspicious male prowling around the house.
Wednesday
Police made car lot checks of Herb Chambers Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, Honda North, GMC-Danvers, Volvo Village; and Danvers Ford between 12:37 and 1:30 a.m.
Police located and recovered a stolen motor vehicle, at 10:15 a.m., on Cherry Hill Drive. The vehicle was towed.
An officer was sent to a Jacobs Landing address, at 1:15 p.m., for a suicide attempt by overdosing on pills.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 3:06 p.m., for a car left in a vehicle with inadequate ventilation.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer reported at 12:08 p.m. that he believes he has found a stolen bicycle. The CID was called for photos, and the two juveniles will be summoned to juvenile court for receiving stolen property. The owner of the bike responded and took possession of it.
A Home Street resident complained to police, at 12:55 p.m., about a homeless camp and the DPW was contacted to pick up the debris. The officer spoke with Officer McGovern, and he will investigate the camp tomorrow.
An officer spoke with a person at the Police Station, 6 Allen's Lane, at 3:04 p.m. to advise him that all parties at the O'Connor Park homeless encampment need to leave the area immediately.
Police and a tow truck were called to Speedway, 545 Lowell St., at 5:23 p.m., for an accident with unknown injuries. The 45-year-old Chestnut Street, Chelsea, driver was summoned to court for unlicensed operation and was transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
A Lynnfield Street resident called police, at 5:41 p.m., to report his plastic mailbox was stolen. The mailbox was found damaged on the side of the house.
An officer was sent to the Northshore Mall, at 6:12 p.m., to assist mall security with a scammer doing "magic trick scams." The officer investigated and documented the scams.
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of County and Lynn streets, at 12:22 a.m., for a male passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Police took Rodrigo Aaron Robles, 22, of 11 Dustin St., Apt. 1, Peabody, into custody and arrested him for drunken driving and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the Trackside Bar and Grill, 30 Warren St., to make a well-being check on a female with no shoes or socks. All was in order. She was looking for her boyfriend.
An officer was sent to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, at 10:30 a.m., to speak with a person who says an apartment was fraudulently obtained in his name. The officer will investigate.
An Abington Avenue caller reported, at 12:38 p.m, that his car was on fire, but he put it out and would like someone to check it out. The officer reported the car did not appear to have ever been on fire.
A Walden Hill Drive resident walked into the station, at 1:24 p.m., to report the theft of the rims and a spoiler from his car overnight.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Newbury and Forest streets, at 1:55 p.m., after a caller reported there was a blue vehicle in the breakdown lane and the driver appears to have passed out behind the wheel. When the officer arrived, however, the vehicle was gone.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two cruisers were sent to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4 Ocean St., at 4:01 p.m., for a person drinking in the lobby of the church.
An officer was sent to 140 New Balch St., at 4:03 p.m., for a person impersonating a Bank of America customer service member.
Two officers were sent to Herrick St., at 4:07 p.m., to assist a woman who was requesting an escort by police after a verbal domestic argument.
Three officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 5:04 p.m., for an issue with a party with a possible violation of a harassment prevention order.
Two Beverly officers were sent to the vicinity of 11 Patti Road, at 5:52 p.m. to assist state police in handling a road rage incident involving a person with a firearm.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:31 p.m., to Broughton Drive, for a baby who had fallen down the stairs.
An officer was sent to a Summer Street address, at 7:18 p.m., to assist a woman whose husband was being a nuisance.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to 24 Cabot St., at 8:21 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a person under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Police were called to 15 Broadway, at 8:45 p.m., for an out-of-control person.
Thursday
Police went to Story Avenue, at 12:24 a.m., after a female reported her ex-boyfriend was still lurking around the house following a verbal argument.
Police went to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 12:37 a.m., where they recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
At 2:32 a.m., police were sent to 58 Cross St., for an alarm going off and a woman screaming.
A 4 Cabot Street resident reported, at 6:50 a.m., that 4 tires had been slashed.
Two cruisers and medical assistance were sent to New Balch Street, at 11:21 a.m. to assist a man who cut his hand with a power saw.
