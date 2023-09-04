230905-news-coplogs
SALEM NEWS Police logs
Peabody
Friday
A 16 Jacobs St. woman called police, at 2:26 a.m., to report her children's father has been sending threatening messages to her. Units checked the area for the suspect's vehicle and summoned the 25-year-old Stoneham man to court for making annoying telephone calls and electronic communications.
Police were called to Kay Jewelers, 210K Andover St. at 12:30 p.m., after a black male wearing a black hat, black pants and a black shirt with red writing took a gold chain valued at $9,000 and fled on foot into the parking lot.
An officer was sent to Claire's, 210C Andover St., at 3:45 p.m. after the district manager reported multiple missing bank deposits during mid-August. The officer will issue a criminal application for larceny for the former store manager. The 21-year-old Copeland Road, Lynn, woman will be summoned to court on a charge of larceny over $1,200.
A Fairview Avenue resident notified police at 11:23 p.m., that a vehicle came down the street without lights, forcefully pulled a female into the vehicle and drove off toward Lynn. Police issued a BOLO over the North District, and officers searched for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.
A Hardy Street resident complained to police at 11:37 p.m. that juveniles were playing too loudly outside their house. They returned to their residences.
Saturday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 286 Newbury Street at 8:57 a.m. to look for a man being sought by Peabody police. The man, Zachary David Ramos, 29, of 286 Newbury, Apt. 151, Peabody, was located in front of North Shore Auto Body in Danvers and was arrested by Danvers police. Ramos was charged on an outsanding Salem District Court warrant for shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250.
A 26 King Street resident called at 2:34 p.m. to report that his neighbor was burning debris out side, very close to his home and he was concerned it could reach his home. The call was handled by the Fire Department.
Sunday
Police responded at 1:20 p.m. to 117 Central St., for a car into a house by Town Variety. The house and tree at 117 Central were damaged as was the utility pole in front of 116 Central. Police arrested the operator, Wagne Desiqueira, 37, of 1134 Washington St., Norwood, and took her to the station where she was charged with drunken driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the posted speed limit.