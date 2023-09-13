230914-news-coplogs1
Salem Police Logs for Thur.
Peabody
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent to 24 Veterans Memorial Drive at 5:50 a.m., for a person who unintentionally inhaled bleach. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to 4 Hog Hill Road at 9:57 a.m., for a real estate fraud.
A 4th grader left West Memorial School, 15 Bow St., at 12:11 a.m., running toward Dublin. The juvenile, wearing a purple jersey has been found and transported by Atlantic Ambulance to Salem Hospital.
An officer was dispatched to a school bus at 2:09 p.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Thorndike streets after the driver reported a fight on board. The kids were just being unruly and involving in horseplay. There was no active fight and they were all sent on their way.
Police were called to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., at 3:37 p.m. for a single vehicle accident with a minor injury. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with a bloody nose.
An ambulance was dispatched to 46 Walsh Ave. at 6:18 p.m. for a medical emergency, an allergic reaction to a bee sting and consequent difficulty breathing. They were transported to Lahey— Peabody.
An officer was sent to The Ultimate, 130 Newbury St., at 7:32 p.m., on the report of a credit card fraud.
An officer was called to Glitterati, 210G Andover St., after a terminated employee threatened other employees. She was not on scene at the time.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to Merritt Street at 10:09 a.m. to investigate a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Nicholson St., at 11:03 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Two officers responded to Pleasant Street at 3 p.m. on a general complaint.
A vehicle was stopped, at 4:36 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street and the operator was cited.
A second vehicle was stopped at the same location at 8:26 p.m., and that operator was cited also.
Police made 15 property checks between 8:42 and 10:36 p.m. They were, in order, Village Street, Turner Road, Stramski Way, Baldwin Road, Stramski Way, West Shore Drive, Lafayette Street, Phillips Street, Humphrey Street, Pleasant Street, Brook Road, Lighthouse Lane, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Front Street.
Beverly
Tuesday