DANVERS - North Shore Community College has announced five finalists to become the school's next president.
The finalists are Joel Frater, a former executive dean at Monroe Community College in New York; William Heineman, provost at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill; Gloria Lopez, vice president for student affairs at Westfield State University; Matthew Reed, vice president for learning at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey; and Dione Somerville, executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.
The five candidates are scheduled for virtual campus visits the week of March 29th, with open forums for faculty, staff and students. The board of trustees is scheduled to vote on its recommendation for the next president in an open Zoom session on April 6 at 5 p.m., the college said. Community college presidential appointments are subject to the approval of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.
North Shore Community College began looking for a new president in September after the retirement of Pat Gentile last July. Nate Bryant, a vice president at Salem State University, has been serving as interim president.
In a press release Thursday announcing the finalists, North Shore Community College board chairman J.D. LaRock thanked Bryant for serving as interim president
"Nate has provided dedicated, steady, and compassionate leadership during one of the most challenging years ever for higher education," LaRock said.
LaRock said Bryant would continue to serve as interim until the next president takes office. The college did not say whether Bryant applied for the president's job. Bryant could not immediately be reached for comment.
North Shore Community College is a two-year school based in Lynn with a campus in Danvers. Its student enrollment in 2020 was about 10,000, down from 13,500 five years ago, according to its website.
