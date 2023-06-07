Marblehead Sidewalk Sales
The Marblehead Chamber of Commerce brings back the always popular Town-Wide Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, June 10. Marblehead’s finest boutiques and eateries will offer great buys, discounts and fun. It's an annual must-go for residents and visitors alike. Questions? 781-631-2868
Art in the Barn
Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event is this Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex. This premier, juried art show showcases the over 125 local artists throughout the Cox Reservation barns. Admission and parking are free. The opening Friday night party is open to the public from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Over 50% of proceeds support Greenbelt. Visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.
“Journey to Juneteenth”
Book sale
Saturday cartoons
Trial of Lizzie Borden
Did Lizzie Borden famously murder her parents Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River in August 1892? Her trial became a spectacle unparalleled in American history. She was relentlessly scrutinized for signs of guilt or innocence. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or an unjustly persecuted lady? On Saturday, June 10, at noon, join retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Dennis J. Curran on Zoom for a free presentation. Curran is a member of the national Board of Advisors of The Lincoln Forum, a Life Member of the Surratt Society, and a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society. Registration is required for Zoom link at:https://peabodylibrary.org/. Questions? 978-535-3354.