Marblehead Sidewalk Sales 

The Marblehead Chamber of Commerce brings back the always popular Town-Wide Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, June 10. Marblehead’s finest boutiques and eateries will offer great buys, discounts and fun. It's an annual must-go for residents and visitors alike. Questions? 781-631-2868

Art in the Barn

Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event is this Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave, in Essex. This  premier, juried art show showcases the over 125 local artists throughout the Cox Reservation barns. Admission and parking are free. The opening Friday night party is open to the public from 5 to 8:30 p.m.  Over 50% of proceeds support Greenbelt. Visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.

“Journey to Juneteenth”

On Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. the Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage) and Salem Maritime National Historic Site present “Journey to Juneteenth” with Valerie Tutson at the Salem Armory Regional Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St, Salem This 45-minutes of short stories celebrating freedom, including one through the eyes of a fictional slave recalling the news of emancipation reaching Galveston, Texas. Free for all ages . Registration a must at: https(978) 740-1650(978) 740-1650://essexheritage.org/event/journey-to-juneteenth/. 

Book sale

In preparation for it upcoming Book Sale, the Friends of Abbot Public Library will be accepting donations of books and games in good condition on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Please, no CD, DVD, VHS or cassette media. The book sale itself will then be held on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the library at Eveleth School, at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, to kick off the Summer Reading Celebration.
 

Saturday cartoons 

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
 

Trial of Lizzie Borden

Did Lizzie Borden famously murder her parents Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River in August 1892? Her trial became a  spectacle unparalleled in American history. She was relentlessly scrutinized for signs of guilt or innocence. Was she a cold-blooded murderer or an unjustly persecuted lady? On Saturday, June 10, at noon, join retired Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Dennis J. Curran on Zoom for a free presentation. Curran is a member of the national Board of Advisors of The Lincoln Forum, a Life Member of the Surratt Society, and a Fellow of the Massachusetts Historical Society. Registration is required for Zoom link at:https://peabodylibrary.org/.  Questions?  978-535-3354.

