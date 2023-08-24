 5 Things to do this weekend 

1) Have a Wilde time: Join us Sunday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd, Ipswich for Theatre in the Open's production of Oscar Wilde's wildly popular and wickedly witty 'Lady Windermere's Fan.' Pay as you will; Admission to Crane Estate included in cost of ticket. Info at: https://thetrustees.org/event/88456/
2) Marblehead Museum's Tag & Treasure Sale is this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lee Mansion Gardens, 161 Washington. Hundreds of treasures for you & your home. Admission is free and proceeds benefit the museum's educational programs. Cash, Check, Charge, and Venmo accepted. If rain, Aug. 27.
3) Polish Fest -- This Sunday, work up an appetite for some great Polish food & pastries. Also on tap: Polish beer, full bar, live music, and some really great raffles; 1:30 to 6 p.m., in air-conditioned hall at Saint John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy, 28 St. Peter St. Salem, www.jpiidivinemercyshrine.org
4) 'Accidentally on Purpose' There'll be some big laughs at Marblehead Little Theatre Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., when Silly Theatre Productions'' Accidentally on Purpose' Improv Comedy Troupe hits the stage in a Keg 'n Komedy event, 12 School St. Tickets $25 in advance at: www.mltlive.org.
5) Music, movie, picnic night; The Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department invites you to the Patton Homestead. Rt 1. South Hamilton, this Friday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking, live music and an outdoor screening of 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.' Updates on Social Media 24 hours prior to event. Instagram @pattonhomestead. FREE but donations are appreciated.