5 Things to do this weekend
1) Make a splash at the opening of two new pools at Forest River Park, 32 Clifton Ave., Salem. New recreation and nature centers, state-of-the-art pump house, first-aid station, bathrooms, showers, lockers, a community room, and —new on the menu— a concession stand. What more could you ask? Well, if you're a Salem resident, its free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend and next. For information & rates, visit: www.salemma.gov/forestriverpark
2) Get in the running This Saturday, June 18, the Rotary Club of Peabody’s marathon-winning Dan Vassallo runs for funds for the restoration of the Ipswich River Watershed Association. His " Ipswich River Appreciation Run" starts at 7:30 a.m., and goes for 30-miles — 3.8 miles longer than a marathon — along the Ipswich River through North Reading, Middleton, Peabody, Topsfield, and Boxford to Crane Beach. Cheer him on and, if you can, donate a dollar for each mile run at: bit.ly/IpswichRiverRotary
3) Arts Fest Beverly This Saturday, June 18, Beverly Main Beverly Arts Fest takes over downtown Beverly from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, free for all free in downtown Beverly's Cabot Street. Over 125 juried fine artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill. Read all about it at: https://m.facebook.com/events/s/arts-fest-beverly-2022/644191136689022/
4) St Andrews hoists its Sale After a Covid hiatus, St. Andrew’s rummage sale returns June 18, at 8 a.m. with “stuff-a-bag” from noon until 1 p.m. Stock up on bargains, from boutique” clothing to bric-a-brac, outside the church, at 135 Lafayette St. (Route 114), just inside the Marblehead/Salem line. Proceeds support church mission and ministries. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org.
5) The Cream rises at the Cabot this Friday, Jun 17, at 8 p.m., and again Saturday, June 18, 12 a.m. the Cream comes alive with family members Kofi Baker (Ginger Baker’s son) and Will Johns (Eric Clapton’s nephew) honoring the band’s. music with its landmark album 'Disraeli Gears,' followed by a second set of additional hits and rarities from Eric Clapton, Blind Faith and Cream at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Tickets and more information at: https://thecabot.org/event/music-of-cream?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrs3EoeGy-AIV44FbCh0Kiwq2EAAYASAAEgIYoPD_BwE