5 things to do this weekend
1) Remember the countless American lives sacrificed over the centuries in wars fought on native and foreign soil. All throughout the towns of the North Shore, veterans will hold services, parades, commemorations and more ways to pay homage for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. In short, be sure to be a part of the heart of Memorial Day.
2) Cult classic at the Cabot Bladerunner, director Ridley Scott’s iconic science fiction film starring Harrison Ford turns 40 this year. You can't tell real from replicant in Scott's dystopian 21st Century. See it in all its prescient glory on the big screen at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Tickets $9.75 to $11.75 at: https://thecabot.org/event/blade-runner
3) The Brightness On
Sat, May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., settle down for some great sounds from 'The Brightness' at CultureHouse Salem, 32 Derby Square, Salem. Master musicmakers Matt Cruz, Steve Sando, and Emily Cooper blend folk compositions with electronic instrumentation, overlaying ambient soundscapes onto traditional. Admission is free. For more information, visit: https://www.creativecounty.org/event/the-brightness/
4) Making music in Marblehead
this weekend is Austrian-baed classical pianist Daniel Adam Maltz playing Mozart and Haydn inside the Lee Mansion, on a reproduction fortepiano built in the 18th Century style. It's a one of a kind event, and it's on tonight
Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. For tickets and infomration, visit: http://marbleheadma.chambermaster.com/events/details/classical-concert-at-jeremiah-lee-mansion-2663
5) Get out into the great, naturally socially distanced outdoors hit the beach, trim the sails, soak in the sun, picnic at Appleton Farms in Ipswich/Hamilton, hike the miles and miles of parkland trails. It's Memorial Day, 2022, and there's plenty outside for you and yours to do.