1) Curious George Live! Saturday, Mar 25, 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly All seats $20. $20 ($17.50 for Subscribers) Curious George: The Golden Meatball is a lovable adventure that is sure to leave young audiences … MoreRead more on Facebook
2) The Little mermaid Friday, Mar 24, 11 p.m., Saturday, Mar 25, 1:30 a.m., presnetd by and at the North Shore YMCA Theatre Company, 290 Essex St, Salem. Disney's beloved deep dive into the depths of the sea where the Little Mermaid is big entertainment. Seventy + local youth performers over the course of two production […]Read more on Creative County Initiative
3) Love Letters Play Sunday Mar 26, at 3 p.m., at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. Performed by John Archer and Anne Marilyn Lucas Directed by Aimée Oliver All proceeds to benefit Lifebridge North Shore’s mission of supporting homeless and vulnerable individuals in our communities.
4) Insight meditation together Saturday, Mar 25, 1:30 – 3 p.m., in Wenham on Saturday mornings, 72 Grapevine Rd, Wenham,.Vipassana/insight meditation practice every Saturday morning at our center in Wenham. Practice sessions are led by an experienced meditation teacher and include a period of silent...Read more on Meetup
5) Israeli Folk Dancing Sunday, March 26, 8 to 9:50 a.m., Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd, Marblehead, Class will be held at the JCCNS in WK FREE but please RSVP if you plan on attending to ns.folk.dance.@gmail.comRead more on JCCNS.org. For information and tickets, visit: