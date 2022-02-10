1. Hearty Valentine’s brunch at Misselwood: On Saturday, celebrate Valentine’s at “Galentine’s Day: Savory & Sweet Samples.” Join Misselwood’s pastry chef preparing your own delectable quiche and decorate a fruit tart. Starts at 11 a.m. with mimosa and cocktails, ends with a 1:30 p.m. brunch. Misselwood House Estate at Endicott College is at 407 Hale St., Beverly. Tickets and info: www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-savory-sweet-samples-tickets-241344336407.
2. Valentine’s cookie party: The Good Witch is hosting a festive workshop where you can decorate heart-shaped cookies to your heart’s content, Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon at The Good Witch of Salem, 2 North St. Tickets, $25. Visit: www.creativenorthshore.com/northshore-events/valentine-love-potion-party/.
3. Oh-so-sweet ice sculptures are on view this Saturday through Valentine’s Day, thanks to Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce. Decadent hot chocolate and sparkling ice sculptures are an oh-so-sweet way to spend a day, and you’ve got three days to do it. Free. For more details: www.salemsosweet.com.
4. Set your heart on snow sculpting: Saturday 10 to 11 a.m., the House of the Seven Gables 115 Derby St., Salem, welcomes all to a morning of cold hands and warm hearts ice sculpting with Gables staff. Free. Grounds passes, hot cocoa, and cookies while you craft your own sculpture. Admission by donation. Visit: https://7gables.org/event/family-snow-sculpting-2/.
5. Castle Hill by firelight: It doesn’t get more romantic than this “just for grownups” event this Valentine’s weekend. A crackling fire, hot cocktails, empanadas, chili, live music, and last but not least, a light show in the snow. Parking included in admission. Ages 21+, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, Saturday. Tickets for 6 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 9:30 p.m. Trustees member, $40; Nonmember, $50. Advance reservations at: https://thetrustees.org/event/70314/.