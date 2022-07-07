Go Greek
Laughter, authentic Greek food, beer, dance festival, live music, and more is back this weekend when Ipswich Greek Festival returns to Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church Hellenic Center, 117 County Road, Saturday from 12:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bring an appetite for food and fun and take a chance on a $2,500 cash prize.
Reunite
Salem Willows, 173 Fort Ave., sets the stage for a big reunion for LGBTQ social groups where everyone feels like family. Be there at 10 a.m. Sunday and make a day of it, bring lawn chairs, coolers, frisbees, bocce balls. Free, details at: https://allevents.in/salem/family-reunion/200022480238649
Dancing in the streets
Peabody's free Summer Concert Series returns to Leather City Commons Park, 53 Lowell St., Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m with 'Decades of Rock' rocking the night away for downtown crowds. Bring lawn chair, pack a picnic, pick up a pizza.
Laugh the night way
The fun starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at Beverly's Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., when quick wit comic Drew Dunn takes the stage. He was “Best of the Fest” in Burbank Comedy Festival 2017, when he also won the Boston Comedy Festival. Tickets $25 at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2668842/drew-dunn-off-cabot-beverly-off-cabot-comedy-and-events
Listen up! The Levitate Music & Arts Festival returns loud and clear to Marblehead 's Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St. to make your weekend a wow. Sunday, July 10 at 12:30 p.m., tickets start at $20, at: https://massbrewbros.com/event/the-levitate-music-arts-festival-2022/.