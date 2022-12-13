1) Carol Sing on Saturday, Dec. 17 Julie Dougherty and Woody Woodward, both of Salem, join with Taylor Armerding of Ipswich to bring their tradition of a North Shore Carol Sing to the Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green. Doors open at 6:30, and show starts at 7 p.m. $10 at the door. Light refreshments available. The Along The Way Coffee House is a fund raising arm of historic First Church In Ipswich.
2) What the Dickens would CHristmas be without 'A Christmas Carol'? In Beverly, tickets for the weekend performances at North Shore Music Theatre are available. Shows are Saturday, Dec 17, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:30 a.m.. Vivid seats make tickets easy; Visit: https://www.vividseats.com/a-christmas-carol-tickets-beverly-north-shore-music-theatre-12-17-2022--theater-family/production/3864086 The North Shore Music Theatre is located at 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly.
3) A soulful Solstice awaits you at Appleton Farms this Sunday, Dec. 18. Observe the Scandanavian solstice tradition of welcoming the Nisse elf to the farm to bless our animals, fields and farmers.Observe to longest day of the year and the return of the light at this timed event. Choose 1PM, 2PM, or 3PM. Appleton Farms 219 County Road Hamilton & Ipswich, MA 01938 781 259 462 Member Adult: $15;Member Child: $10; Nonmember Adult: $20; Nonmember Child Before the Farm Nisse joins us to bless the farm, your family can enjoy time with our barnyard friends, the goats, chickens, and rabbits, and can create fun holiday crafts. Then, the Farm Nisse will join the event for some storytelling and to bless the farm for the upcoming harvest season. Your Farm Nisse family ticket includes entry to the event, and a cup of hot chocolate and a homemade Appleton farmhouse sugar cookie for each member of your family. Babies in carriers join us free. Preregistration suggested
4) Nutcracker Fri, Dec 16, 7 PM – Sun, Dec 18, 2 PM the North Atlantic Ballet brings back the Nutcracker to Beverly's historic Cabot just in time for Christmas. Sugar Plum faires, waltzing flowers, whirling dervishes, dancing mice and so much more magi. Artistic Director Lucy Warren-Whitmans contemporary twist on Clara’s Christmas journey.a. A new take on the timeless christmas classic 286 Cabot St, Beverly, tickets at: e-np.facebook.com/events/794749078311713/794749094978378/?active_tab=about
5) Cookies, Hot Chocolate and a Food Drive for Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry, some Christmas Carols, and a short Christmas Story Presentation! Cookies and Hot Chocolate are provided - just come and enjoy - all you need to bring is a few nonperishables!
This event will take place instead of our normal Sunday morning Church service.
10:00 - 10:30 Cookies and Hot Chocolate (coffee and tea too!), Non-perishable Food Collection, Meet and Mingle
10:30: Gather for some Christmas Carols and a short presentation of the Christmas Story. (total about 20 minutes - ish)
Following, everyone is welcome to stay, enjoy some more cookies and Hot Chocolate. Coffee and Tea will be available as well.
FOOD DRIVE:
We will be collecting nonperishable food items such as Peanut butter, Boxed Rice or Pasta, Mac and Cheese, Canned veggies, Cereal, Tuna and other canned meats, Cooking oils and sprays, Canned Fruit, Beans, shelf stable boxed non-dairy milk, and Soups. Other nonperishables will be accepted as well, but please no glass containers and no expired cans.
We will take the food donations to Beverly Bootstraps the following week to help families during Christmas and beyond.
We are partnering with Meetup groups and friends in the community so please invite and welcome anyone to participate in this event!