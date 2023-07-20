1) Sound of Music, Saturday, Jul 22, 8 to 11 p/m., North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly. Buy Sound Of Music in Beverly tickets for the 07/22/2023 performance at North Shore Music Theatre. https://www.vividseats.com/sound-of-music-tickets-beverly-north-shore-music-theatre-7-22-2023--theater-broadway/production/4203834?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=google_eventsearch
2) 2023 Misselwood Cars & Coffee The North Shore premier car event of the summer welcome all car lovers and their cars they love. $10 admission, Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. in the Peter Frates Lot across from the Misselwood Estate on the sea at Endicott College, Beverly.
All car and coffee lovers welcome.
at Endicott College on the sea, 407 Hale St, Beverly, Cars, coffee, and community, what else do you need. All car lovers are welcome to join us with their prized possession. Eventbrite.com
3) Kayaking on the Ipswich River-- Saturday, Jul 22, 9:30 a.m,. to 3 p.m. Head up a lazy river for half-a-day of kayaking, calm, peace, quiet, Join us on Saturday, July 22, 2023, for a half-day kayaking adventure on the treasured Ipswich River. The river’s quiet, calming waters run quietly through beautiful forests, fields, and farmlands. Much of the undeveloped land along its banks is protected, including a wildlife sanctuary, scenic wetlands, and two state parks. Much of the river is accessible only by kayak (or canoe)paradise for birders, botanists(& turtle lovers!) alike. https://www.meetup.com/meetup-group-afklomeb/events/294774676/
4) As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic-- On Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem and explore compelling photos from African diasporic culture, Information and Tickets
5) Strength in numbers for kids -- Kids join other kids to build up strength at this new, free youth fitness course. For six consecutive Saturdays kicks off with Beverly High School volunteers. Growing Strong is a new, free, youth program that aims to provide a welcoming, social environment for children to begin a healthy lifestyle. Fitness is so important, especially for young children. It not only benefits a child’s overall physical health but also improves self esteem, concentration and decreases stress. Children will be divided into age groups and move from station to station learning and exploring new sports, games and exercises.