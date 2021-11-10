5 Things to do this weekend
1) New England Craft and Specialty Food Fair, Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston Street Topsfield, Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 am.Over 200 of the regions finest Artisans display and sell their wonderful wares. A huge range of crafts and hand-made merchandise, including, for the holidays, wreaths, pine cone wreaths, ornaments and more. Sample gourmet food delights; such as Jerky, Chocolates, Soup Mixes, Hot Sauce, Dessert Mixes, Jams, Candy, Wine Slush Mix, Fudge, Cookies, Tea, Herbal Dips, Pastries, Greek Oils, Pickles, Baked Nuts, Pepper Jelly, BBQ Sauces, Vinegar, Toffee, Candies, Finishing Sauces and so much more.
2)Express Yourself Exhibition, IMAGINE NATION, Sunday, Nov 14, 2 to 4 p.m. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College, 406 Hale St, Beverly. Set design pieces and individual artwork from youth’s virtual performances during the pandemic. Guest artist Wes Bruce’s inspiration of these vibrant animals were created by Express Yourself youth pre-pandemic, and then carried through to completion at both therapeutic environments and outside the studio. These sculptural pieces develop a compelling composition for the final virtual performance involving art, music and movement that was featured at a Drive-In Event for youth and their families at the North Shore Music Theater in May of 2021. Express Yourself is a safe and supportive environment for youth considered at-risk and young individuals with mental illness, allowing each unique student to be immersed in visual arts, movement, and music, all as a means of building a community and self-confidence. Learn more at: exyo.org
3) Garden Explorers: Autumn Art, Ages 3-12 (Beverly) Sunday, Nov.13, 10 to 11 a.m, Long Hill, 576 Essex Street, Beverly: Activate the young explorer within your child on our Garden Explorers programs, a series of activities held each month on different themes. These programs are a great way for children to learn more about the natural world around us. Join us in November for Autumn Art, where each explorer will have the opportunity to choose natural materials and make a stunning piece of art inspired by the work of renowned artist Andy Goldsworthy. All materials will be provided. We will be outside, so dress warmly! Nonmember Child: $10, Member Child: $5, Adults: FREE Reserve your spot at: thetrustees.org/event/67724/
4) Puzzling Adventures Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m., 1 New Liberty St, Salem,. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. Each adventure consists of a series of locations that you are guided to where
5) Weekend workout/weekend warrior: Saturday, Nov 13, 12 noon, Sunday, Nov 14, 4 p.m., two days of intensive training in Jeet kune do and small circle Wing Chun at Coastal JKD, 285 Washington St, Marblehead, MA
