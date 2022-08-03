NOTE: THIS IS DRAFT, WILL EDIT TOMORROW
1) The Scarlet Letter
Sun, Aug 7, 6:30 – 8:00 PM
The House of the Seven Gables
115 Derby St, Salem, MA
Join The Gables on the campus, 115 Derby St, Salem, for 'History Alive's' audience-immersive production of Nathaniel Hawthorne's 'The Scarlet Letter.'
he campus of The House of the Seven Gables transforms into an immersive village with townspeople going about their day-to-day lives,”says Kristina Stevick, History Alive’s creative director. “The interactive, environmental performance of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s popular novel, read in most high school English classes, is now more relevant than ever,”says Stevick. Women’s agency has emerged as a key issue in this country and has fallen under intense scrutiny, not unlike what Hester Prynne, the novel’s protagonist, experienced. This production features a large cast and is open to audience participation. Those in attendance are invited to assume the role of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s friend and confidant. As this interactive environmental performance moves along, Hawthorne shares his thoughts and motivations for writing “The Scarlet Letter”with his confidants. The number of those in attendance will be kept to 30 per performance for a more intimate and open exchange. Some are dress rehearsals and weather, too, will play a role. If a performance is rained out, The Gables and History Alive will try to arrange another date. About The House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association and its mission
For more information visit www.7gables.org
.
2) Salem Jazz & Soui Fest
Five live bands jazz up Salem Common this weekend when, after a COVID hiatus, the annual Salem Jazz and Soul Festival returns Aug. 6, at 12 noon. Skot Void DJs, and the bands — 'HDRnB All Stars,' ;The Runaround Sound,' 'Steve Lacey Quartet,' Verdegree, and the Salem High School Jazz Band. The Peabody Essex Museum pitches tents with free educational workshops. Artisan vendors, food and more in store for all this Saturday
3) S.C.E.N.E.’s Sunset hang
Sunday, Aug 7, from 1 to 8 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 165 Fort Ave, Salem, local VJs, DJs & live electronic musicians showcase their talent showcase talent right here in Salem, the North Shore & Boston. An event combining the skills of local vj’s, dj’s & live electronic musicians. The extravaganza’s purpose is to showcase talent right here in Salem, the North Shore & Boston. To give a stage for new music that might otherwise be overlooked by the mainstream. At the Salem Willow’s Half Shell
4) Salem Play Day
On Saturday, Aug.6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Join The Salem Pantry for a FREE play day at the Salem Willows! Enjoy lawn games, arts and crafts, raffles, and free kayak and paddle board rentals! Learn more about how you can participate in The Ride For Food and support your local food pantry. free and open to the public. Special thank you to Coast to Coast Paddle and The City of Salem Festival and Special Event Support Programs. Games and activities are first come, first served. Salem Willows Park. Questions? Call 978-552-9354, or email: hannahbethhembree@thesalempantry.org. Infor: https://northshorekid.com/event/salem-pantry-play-day
5) Roar like it's the 1920s!
Saturday, Aug. 6, 3 to 8 p.m., Castle Hill on the Crane Estate 290 Argilla Rd, Ipswich, MA Reimagine the Roaring Twenties with this 2-day lawn party set on the Crane Estate. Here you’ll find 1920s jazz, antique autos, a vintage fair, flappers and dandies, and picnickers galore. Explore...Read more on The Trustees of Reservations