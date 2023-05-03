1) From Broadway to Beverly, Chita Rivera! Catch a star who's always rising. Chita Rivera! Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd. Tickets at https://www.vividseats.com/chita-rivera-tickets-beverly-north-shore-music-theatre-5-7-2023--theater-musical/production/4355921
2) Spring Fling Vendor and Craft Fair! On Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Essex Lodge hosts its first Spring Fling Vendor Fair! 20+ vendors just in time for Mother's and Father's Day gift shopping. In the Salem Masonic Building, 70 Washington St, Salem. Details at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-fling-vendor-and-craft-fair-tickets-559636045477?aff=erelexpmlt
3) A gem of a rock show! New England Gem & Mineral Show, Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, at the Topsfield Fairgrounds,207 Boston St, Topsfield. Beautiful buys. For more information, email: Email: nsrmc@verizon.net. Or visit: https://www.rockandmineralshows.com/Search/ListingDetails/new-england-gem-mineral-show/946/false/false
