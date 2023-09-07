1) Forever Rod -- Rod Stewart re-created in a dynamic Las Vegas style tribute. From his early days with the Faces, through the glamorous 80s and 90's and beyond, Rod rocks the stage this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 8:20 p.m., at Peabody's Black Box Theater, 22 Foster St, Peabody, For tickest and information, visit: https://www.todaytix.com/boston/shows/33489-forever-rod-direct-from-las-vegas-tribute-to-rod-stewart.
2) Doggie Dip at Marblehead pool -- All local dogs are invited to make a splash at the JCCNS outdoor pool to close out our the summer season! This Sunday, Sept 10, 1 to 4 p.m., 4 Community Rd, Marblehead. All dogs welcome. $5 per dog, All proceeds will be donated to Northeast Animal Shelter.
3) Songs and Stories with Jim McGuinn -- Also known as Roger, this super talent co-founded The Byrds in 1964, has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars and will take the stage at Beverly's historic Cabot Theatre, this Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m., 286 Cabot St. Tickets and more information at: https://thecabot.org/event/songs-and-stories-with-roger-mcguinn/.
4) Salem Witch Trials: Restoring Justice -- this is opening weekend for the Peabody Essex Museum's new exhibition that illuminates this infamous story through 17th century court documents and authentic historic objects. In the exhibition Gallery in the museum, 161 Essex St, Salem, during museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.pem.org/blog/pemcast-019-the-legacy-of-salems-witch-trials
