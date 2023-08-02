 

Our Lady of Fatima Yard Sale

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding its next Yard Sale in the air conditioned church hall. Check out the home furnishings, wall hangings, crystal stemware, kitchenware, clothing, Fall and Christmas decorations, tools, games, and much more! All items clean with easy display. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody. Come and get some great bargains! Portuguese food available too! Our Lady Of Fatima Church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue, Peabody. Questions? Call  978-532-0272, email: ourladyoffatima@verizon.net, or visit: http://www.ourladyoffatimapeabody.org
 

Free, outdoor concerts: Sundays at Patton Park 

Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts.  The series continues for eight weeks (rain or shine) and includes a variety of musical genres. Remaining schedule is: Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to  the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).

