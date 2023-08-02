Our Lady of Fatima Yard Sale
Free, outdoor concerts: Sundays at Patton Park
Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts. The series continues for eight weeks (rain or shine) and includes a variety of musical genres. Remaining schedule is: Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street).