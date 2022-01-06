1) No biz like snow biz: There's snow end to that you can make of a winter wonderland. rab a shovel or your snow shoes or yoSo build a snow man. Or an igloo. Grab your snow shoes and get tracking, Grab your skies and get going. But first grab a shovel and get going. Or just put your feet up, get cozy and  snow man  / no business like snow business 

2) Kids at the Cabot: Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Beverly's historic Cabot Theater for the kind of kidding kids love, when Mario The Maker Magician takes the stage this Saturday, Jan. 8, 286 Cabot St.  Masks are a must for those not vaccinated. Proof of vaccination or testing is not required but audience capacity is limited to 50%. All Kids at the Cabot shows will also be available virtually. For tickets and more information, visit: https://partyfixx.co/live/event/2022-01-08-mario-the-maker-magician-beverly-ma/

3) Pasta pizazz! This Sunday, Jan 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., learn all you knead to know about making perfect past at Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul Str., Retail #3, Beverly. Recipe to raviolis in one delicious afternoon. For kids 9+ and family. Tickets at: https://allevents.in/beverly/handmade-pasta-class-ages-9-family/200021833950127.  
 
4) Send Styrofoam packing: This Saturday, Jan 8, Salem and Beverly residents can bring their holiday styrofoam packing to Salem Community Life Center,  401 Bridge St, Salem, at 9 a.m. for a free drop off event.  Styrofoam can't be recycled, but 'Save that Stuff' will be there to save the day by collecting, and densifying it at their recycling facility to deliver to secondary markets for recycling. Open to Salem and Beverly residents
 
 
 

