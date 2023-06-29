5 Things to do this Weekend
1 ) Marblehead Festival of Arts Concerts: this premier summer arts festival runs from July 1-3 and hosts a range of art exhibits, music concerts, Film Festival, Street Festival, Children’s Festival, Artisans Marketplace, and more. Sunday, July 2, hear Ward Hayden & The Outliers play outdoor on the harbor, at Crocker Park. Visit: https://www.bandsintown.com/f/109961-marblehead-festival-of-arts-concerts-2023?came_from=209
2) Family Picnic At Dix Park: This
Sunday, Celebrate the July 4th weekend Dix Park's second annual Family Picnic in the Park. Tons of kids games, t-shirt decorating, food truck with Butter UR Biscuit, a beer tent, and more. The fun runs from from 5 to 8 p.m., and it's free for all!
3) The Great Gatsby:
You still have time to catch the Marblehead Little Theatre's world premiere of a new musical, The Great Gatsby, Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, it's perhaps more relevant than ever. Performances this Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., 12 School St., Marblehead. Tickets at: www.mltlive.com/
4) Sunday concert at Patton Park: Kick-off July 4th celebrations this July 2, with a wide range of Americana. folk and blues and lively by the Ipswich-based acoustic group, 'Labor in Vain.' Music starts at 5 p.m. Free at Patton Park, Rte. 1A, Hamilton. If rain, inside at Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park,
5) Karaoke Night: Sunday night is Karaoke Night at TGI Fridays, 49 Newbury St., Danvers. This Sunday, July 2, sing your heart out starting at 9 p.m., at this fun family evening.