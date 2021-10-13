Taking the trial out of Salem
What's happening this weekend in Salem? What's not? It's all here, and thanks to the city, the parking sand transportation
Long and short of it:
Long Hill is Beverly's best bet for Halloween magic. A thousand plus jack-o’-lanterns, hundreds of mums and pumpkins, elaborate Halloween sets, light displays, music, more. Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 8:30 p.m., frighteningly fabulous family fun and kids under 2 are free! Tickets, times, etc: https://thetrustees.org/event/68692/ 572 Essex St, Beverly
Mama Mia!
She's back! And North Shore Music Theater is back in biz in time to put the wow in your weekend. Dancing Queens, this one's for you! Adults and teens only, please. For tickets and times, visit:
Drop by Drop and Shop
The best Fall and Winter consignment sales event happens this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, at Danvers Indoor Sports, 150 Andover St. Name brands and brand new clothes, furniture, gear and more. 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. www.childrensdropandshop.com/
Trunk or treat, Peabody must register car https://peabodyma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29943