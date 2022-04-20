1) Comedy Magic Show: Saturday, Apr 23, 1 to 2:20 p.m., Magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show to Peabody direct from mid-town Manhattan's 42nd Street. This 80 minute Magic Show is for ALL AGES - Award-winning magician Matt Roberts will have Peabody's Black Box Theater 22 Foster St, Peabody. Admission: $20-35. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magician-matt-roberts-42nd-street-magic-comes-to-peabody-direct-from-nyc-tickets-150662356163
2) Buddy Guy's new doc, 'The Torch': Sunday, April 24 @ 6:00 pm at the Cabot, Beverly. A special screening of documentary filmed at The Cabot, followed by.Q&A with director Jim Farrell and featured musician Quinn Sullivan. Moderated by Rob Bradford, at 83. a living legend of Chicago Blues. Reserved tickets start at $15. Visit: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1250?siteToken=snz6fmpg54a4rgrzygc67tj4yr
3) Trampoline Park: awesome, epic, fun with our Bunny Hop Little Leapers, extended spring break hours, and exclusive passholder perk. Sky Zone/Marshalls or Sky Zone/Old Navy entrance.
4) Saturday, Apr 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon — Wenham Museum, 132 Main St, Wenham. Share in the Patton Family legacy by learning about their commitment to service, family, and community.