1) Meet Mr. Bunny! On Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, the Community House in Hamilton will be hopping with ‘Pictures with Mr. Bunny,’ and his friend, Bo Peep. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a digital photo taken under the Community House tent, treats, and sweet spring memories, all at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, Tickets are $50, at: https://communityhouse.org/
2) Willowdale Walk: On Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m., as part of a month of Earth Day events, there will be a Tree Identification Walk at Willowdale Mill Reservation, Hamilton. Explore one of Greenbelt’s oldest properties with Land Manager and Trails Coordinator Dave McKinnon as he identifies common tree and plant species. For more information about this and other remaining Earth Day events this April, visit: ecga.org. ecga.org.
3) Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale: Get all booked up this weekend at Hamilton-Wenham Library's Spring Book Sale. On Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., you'll find stacks of page turners for great summer reads. So head for the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
4) Rocky Horror Show rocks Endicott: The Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College will rock this Saturday, April 9 with two remaining performances of 1975's hit musical, The Rocky Horror Show. A 2 p.m. matinee will be followed by an evening performance at 7:30 p.m. p.m. both in the Rose Theater, 406 Hale Street Beverly. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, For tickets and more information, visit: https://events.endicott.edu/site/manninen/location/706b9434-d978-4afd-a0d3-02c6c388ee53/ or call 978-998-7700.
5) Book Swap ‘n Sale: Swap or buy $5 hardbacks and $3 paperbacks, cash only, Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the yard of The Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St. Bring books in good condition to the swap, or text 978-697-0753 for advance drop-off or pick-up. Books must be 2010 or newer (except art and photography). Children’s and young adult books needed. This event benefits HAWC, The REAL Program, The Movement Family, and Dignity Matters, and is sponsored by Leading Ladies. Questions? Visit: LeadingLadiesVote.org