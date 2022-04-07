Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.