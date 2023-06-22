1) Bennie and the Jets: The sights and sounds of one of music's most highly acclaimed solo artists of all time, Elton John, this Saturday, 8 to 10:30 p.m., live on stage at the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St, Beverly. Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.,, Tickets:$29, $33 at https://www.thelarcom.org/bennieandthejets
2) Writers in the Garden: Join Academy of American Poet's January Gill O'Neill as she leads a workshop of friendly scribes writing in the beautiful grounds of Long Hill. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 572 Essex St. Registration and Payment at: https://thetrustees.org/event/84981/?fbclid=IwAR17RKeZ_fLIgDz45WsxwqxICXZyCT_9NQJ_JCxyf9Lyc0lml7_Cm7xUiE4
