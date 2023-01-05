5 Things to do this weekend
Find nature
This Saturday, Jan. 7, the Peabody Essex Museum invites you to join Laurie Sproul, climate activist and featured artist in Climate Action: Inspiring Change. Create your own work of art from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in our Create Space studios with price of admission to the museum, 161 Essex St, Salem. For complete information, visit: https://www.pem.org/events/found-nature-art-with-laurie-sproul.
Get 'real'
A New Year, a new career in Real Estate could be yours, starting this Saturday, Jan. 7, when Armstrong Field Real Estate, 281 Essex St c3, Salem, hosts a get started work shop at 281 Essex St c3, Salem. From 10 a.m. to noon, you'll learn what it takes to become a successful real estate and how to make house hunting happy! For tickets and complete information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/real-estate-career-workshop-tickets-483858873917?aff=erelexpmlt
Kick off the new year
This Saturday, Jan 7, make tracks for KICK Karate for a 'Krav Maga Seminar' -- learn "the world's most effective self defense and hand-to-hand combat system" with trainers who build bodies that mean business. Six hour session is $60, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit: https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023622067450
Make a bid
This weekend, Beverly's Annual New Years Auction.runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6,7, 8th. from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Official Kaminski Auction Services & Appraisal, 117 Elliott St, Beverly. On the block? Hundred of lots featuring something for everyone, from fine art, jewelry and wines to horse racing at Longchamps in the heart of Paris! For questions and information, call 978- 927-2223, or visit:kaminskiauctions.com
You gotta laugh
This Friday, Jan 6, from 8 to 10:30 p.m., you're in for some good laughs when Boston Comedy Jr. Varsity presents The Best Comedy Showcase in Boston Live Comedy at the Derby, 189 Washington St, Salem. Quaff a cocktail, dine in style and laugh the night away. For tickets and information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/backstage-comedy-the-derby-tickets-482675745147