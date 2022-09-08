1) Love is a four-footed word The Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA), holds their annual Trivia Night fundraiser this Friday, Sept. 9, at the Franco-American Club, 44 Park St., Beverly, from 6 to 10 p.m., Test your trivia acumen, enjoy a raffle and auction , catered food, great cash prizes. A great night for all, iespcially FOBA's four-footed friends. $30/person or a table of 8 for $200. Visit: friendsofbeverlyanimals.
2) Just Kids Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, Salem, hosts Salem Lit Fest Children's Day, free, this Saturday, Sept. 10th at 10 a.m. at the Community Life Center.Picture book authors and illustrators Young Vo, Janet Costa Bates, Sorche Fairbank, E.B. Goodale, and Maya Tatsukawa. Information and registration at: https://salemathenaeum.salsala...
3) Peabody International Festival With festive food from around the world served from 65 booths, international costumed dancers dancing to live music, this is one wonderful way to spend a Sunday, as Peabody celebrates its rich ethnic heritage, Sunday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Peabody Square. Visit: https://ifestpeabody.com/entertainment/
4) E-LOVE-ATE yourself at Salem Willows The festival starts at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Salem Willows Park, with live entertainment and cooking demonstrations, food sampling and a schedule that's jam-packed with just about everything from a Kids Zone, Play area, free art supplies, snacks and 'Chalk the Town' Creation Station. All free, and all welcome.
5) Remember that day in September: This Sunday marks 21 years since that day in September when almost 3,000 lives were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Whatever you do this Sunday, remember that day any way you see fit, at church, or at memorial services in your town.