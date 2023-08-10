5 Things to do this weekend
1) Salem State’s Summer Orchestra's free concert with SSU music professor Mary-Jo Grenfell directing a musical travelogue to countries, FREE on Sunday, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Salem State University Music and Dance Department, 71 Loring Ave, Salem.
2) Star Wars, A New Hope is a must for fans Sunday, Aug 13, 6 p.m., at Beverly's historic Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Tickets start at $59, available with info at Vivid: https://www.vividseats.com/star-wars-a-new-hope-tickets-beverly-cabot-theatre-8-13-2023--theater-arts-and-theater/production/4494363?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=google_eventsearch
3) Tour-A-Truck event returns to Salem Willows Saturday as part of closing weekend of Salem Heritage Days. Games and crafts galore. Give-a-ways. Peabody Essex Museum hosts 'Tree of Care & Wonder/Arbol de Cuido + Maravillas. Plus interactive performances and art-making hourly.
4) 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet marks a grand finale of Salem Heritgae Days on Sunday, plus the Willows Sunset Hang's and new 'Fusion Fest' at the House of the Seven Gables, celebrating 100 years of Salem’s immigrant communities, with food, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and more.
5) Get in on the act calling all aspiring actors to Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., this Sunday, 1 to 4:30 p.m. for auditions for 'Arsenic and Old Lace' a comedy classic and a great showcase for comic talent. Appointments strongly recommended at mltlive.org. Walk-ins if there is time.