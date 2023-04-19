5 Things to do this weekend
1) Earth to Beverly Celebrate our planet with fellow earthlings this Sunday, April 23, at Beverly's free Earth Fest 2023, noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Live music, food trucks, beer garden, raffles , earthy activities for all.
2) What on earth? Change is Simple's 30-foot mobile learning lab, SCiLL (Sustainability Climate innovation Learning Lab) visits the North Shore Nature Fair this Saturday at Glen Urquhart School at 74 Hart St. in Beverly from 1 to 3 p.m.
3) Oliver! Poet Mary Oliver's observations on earthly miracles make her one of America's most beloved poets. Celebrate her this Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. with Danvers UU Rev. Carol Strecker. Free, with refreshments in the Gordon Room.
4) Drug Take-back Day on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ipswich Middle-High School, 134 High St. National Drug Take Back Day is a biannual, free, no-questions-asked event that gives you a chance fight against substance use disorder by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. Drop off unwanted pills or patches, but not liquids, needles or sharps. Also, One Stop Harm Reduction will distribute Narcan Nasal Spray is a treatment that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. There will also be a Touch a Truck event for up close viewing of about police, fire, and EMS vehicles .There is a permanent medication drop box in the police station lobby and permanent sharps disposal kiosk are located in Town Hall, lower level. For more information: visit www.DEATakeBack.com.