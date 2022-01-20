5 Things to do this weekend
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Danvers - Mel Pollack of Danvers, entered into rest on January 18, 2022, with his loving family at his side. Beloved husband of Myrna with whom he shared 60 wonderful years. Devoted father of Ed Pollack and Doreen Harris(Pollack).Cherished grandfather of Heather Pollack, Jessica Pollack, Mic…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE