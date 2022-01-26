5 Things to do this weekend
1) Strike up the bands! NESBA (The New England Scholastic Band Association) 2022 Winter Activities Evaluation Show, Saturday Jan 29, from 2 to 9 p.m., Salem High School, 77 Willson St, Salem,. Sponsored By Blessed Sacrament and Salem High School Open to all color guard units of NESBA , with performances by:2022 NESBA Winter Activities. For information and tickets. visit: Nesba.org
2) Paddle Up: This scenic winter paddle launches from Pavilion Beach in Ipswich, and depending on conditions, explores the marshes of Plum Island Sound, or pokes into waterways where the Ipswich River reaches the ocean. During the winter, while the upper part of the Ipswich River is frozen over in a winter wonderland, the lower part continues to flow free as the tide moves in and out.
3) On point: Ballet Barre Above Training- Sun, Jan 30, 9 AM – 5 PM Torigian Family YMCA 259 Lynnfield St, Peabody, MA All ballet events in Peabody, Massachusetts. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Peabody like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance