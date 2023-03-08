1) Brake for Breakfeast: This Saturday, March 11, , from 8 a.m. to noon, Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Rd, Danvers. will host The Danvers Kiwanis Club's Pancake Breakfeast. A delicious morning for the whole community. Tickets are available at the door. adult $5; children under 12 $4. Bring your appetite.
2) March Magic: What more can we say than that David Blaine says he's “the best kids magician in the world!” Mario the Maker Magician. Catch him at the Cabot this Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An all-ages theater experience from Kids at The Cabot. Tickets start at $7.50, at: https://thecabot.org/event/mario-magician
3) 4) Wine by the class: Learn how to make your own wine at home Saturday, March 11, 9:30 – 11 a.m. Beer & Wine Hobby 87 Andover St Unit 4, Danvers Our new interactive Winemaking class provides a hands-on experience. In the two night class you'll make one 6 gallon batch of high quality wine. A few weeks later you will return to bottle and
3) It might as well be spring: this Saturday, March 11, when St Anne Parish, 292 Jefferson Ave holds its annual Grandma's Attic Spring Fever Sale From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., choose from Easter and other seasonal goodies, clothing, jewelry, electronics, antiques, books, games, toys, and much more! Cash only.
5) The Pipes are calling Feast on traditional corn beef and cabbage dinner, and tap your toes to live Celtic tunes by Tobin & Leahy and Irish. It's the annual St. PAtricks Day celebration at Hastings House, Beverly Farms, this Saturday, March 11, 5 to 9 p.m., 14 Oak St, Beverly. (kids menu available)