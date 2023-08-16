5 Things to do this weekend
1) Salem Jazz and Soul Festival 2023, Saturday, Aug 19, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., returns to the Salem Willows with their annual free music festival
2) Salem Merry-time Fest, Saturday, Aug 19, noon to 7 p.m., at Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St, Salem. Salem Maritime National Historic Site. Celebrate Salem and New England's seagoing historyRead more on Destination Salem
3) Manchester Summer Chamber Music returns to Castle Hill Barn in Ipswich. Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd, Ipswich, for its final of three starlit eveniing of summer music. Read more on The Trustees of Reservations
