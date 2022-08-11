1) Light the night

Canceled last Sunday due to a sudden storm, the Beverly Homecoming fireworks have been rescheduled for this Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8:30 p.m. at Lynch Park.  The marquee event for Homecoming and an important Beverly tradition,”  you'll want to grab a lawn chair, pack a picnic and head forLynch Park early for a great spot. 

2) Out of Africa

This Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30 p.m  Senegalese luminary Mamadou Diop makes his musical magic at  Boston Yacht Club, 1 Front St, Marblehead. His world class ensemble showcases his original music. Having shared the stage and with countless African greats, he now lives in the U.S. , bringing positive vibes with songs of peace, love, hope, family and friendship to our stages. Tickets at: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103283645-mamadou-at-boston-yacht-club?came_from=209.

3) Phillips House Car Meet

This Sunday, Aug. 14,  join Historic New England and the North Shore Old Car Club for the Annual Car Meet, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Phillips House, 34 Chestnut St. Salem.  Vintage and antique vehicles meet on historic green. Tour the first floor of Phillips House, see the family's collection of carriages, two Pierce-Arrows, and a Model A Ford. Live music by Bucket of Blues. Rain or shine. And, oh yes. It's Free. Questions? 978-744-0440.

 4) A lot in Common 

New England Country Music Award winner and four-time New England Music Awards winner Annie Brobst brings her bro-country a feminine touch with a powerful authenticity in her storytelling. Hear it this Sunday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peabody's Leather City Common, 53 Lowell St, Peabody. Bring a lawn chair and keep your money. This one's free; just show up and listen up. 

4) Foot stomping night 

Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan bring their sound “Crabgrass Band”, to The Along The Way Coffeehouse, in Ipswich this Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 6:30, for 7 p.m. show bursting withof songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, and Maria Wolters on dobro join vocals. Tickets $10 at the door. Handicapped accessible. Light refreshments. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.  

 

 

