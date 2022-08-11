1) Light the night
2) Out of Africa
3) Phillips House Car Meet
This Sunday, Aug. 14, join Historic New England and the North Shore Old Car Club for the Annual Car Meet, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Phillips House, 34 Chestnut St. Salem. Vintage and antique vehicles meet on historic green. Tour the first floor of Phillips House, see the family's collection of carriages, two Pierce-Arrows, and a Model A Ford. Live music by Bucket of Blues. Rain or shine. And, oh yes. It's Free. Questions? 978-744-0440.
4) A lot in Common
New England Country Music Award winner and four-time New England Music Awards winner Annie Brobst brings her bro-country a feminine touch with a powerful authenticity in her storytelling. Hear it this Sunday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peabody's Leather City Common, 53 Lowell St, Peabody. Bring a lawn chair and keep your money. This one's free; just show up and listen up.
Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan bring their sound “Crabgrass Band”, to The Along The Way Coffeehouse, in Ipswich this Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 6:30, for 7 p.m. show bursting withof songs of the seas and shores with bluegrass standards. Jack Schwartz on banjo, Pat Conlon on mandolin, Dimitri Eleftherakis on bass, and Maria Wolters on dobro join vocals. Tickets $10 at the door. Handicapped accessible. Light refreshments. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.