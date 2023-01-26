5 Things to do this weekend
1) The stuff that drams are made of: Lads and lassies, raise a toast and celebrate 'The Other Bard' this Robert Burns Night, Saturday, Jan. 28. For Old Lang Syne, throw a bash for the Scots bard with old acquaintances, poetry readings and festive food and drink. Haggis optional.
2) Lunar New Year Festival: celebrate the Year of The Rabbit with authentic Chinese cultural performances, storytelling and art making at Yin Yu Tang House, Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem, this Saturday, Jan 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and information at. https://www.pem.org/events/lunar-new-year-festival-year-of-the-rabbit
3) Get a jump on Sunday! At Sky Zone Trampoline Park, this Sunday, Jan 29, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., at Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, Danvers. There's plenty of space for moms and dads to sit it out while the kids just jump for joy. For information and tickets, visit: https://www.skyzone.com/danvers. Or call
4) Classic Stones, live at the Cabot From the saxophone solo in Brown Sugar to the vocals in Gimme Shelter, all is accounted for by this eight piece band. It's a classic Stones tribute and it's live at Beverly's Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St, this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. Doors Open:at 7 p.m. Tickets and info at: https://thecabot.org/event/classic-stones-live.
5) LGBTQ+ You: It's full-on fantasy this Saturday night, Jan. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., at NAGLY 2 East India Square, Witch City Mall #121, Salem. LGBTQ+ youth aged middle school to 23, come dressed as your favorite fantasy character. No cultural appropriation please. NAGLY is the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth. Questions? 978-224-2102