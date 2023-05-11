5 Things to do this weekend
1) Marblehead Spring Celebration This Saturday, May 13, 'Discover Marblehead' at this annual festive showcase. Enjoy arts, a family festival, live music, great shopping and dining. All day, 8 a.m to 5 p.m., all through downtown Marblehead. Visit: https://northofboston.org/event/3rd-annual-marblehead-spring-celebration/
2) Salem Living Green Explore the Living Green Expo at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem, on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m., to 1 p.m. Local businesses and organizations share expertise, products, initiatives to save energy, money, the planet. Visit: http://www.salem-chamber.com/events/details/salem-living-green-expo-2023-17443
3) Mothers Day 5 K and 10 K Mother's day weekend begins at the starting line at Peabody's Lt. Ross park for the FIT4MOM 5K 10K Run/Walks, ending at Independence Greenway. Family, friends, strollers welcome. DJs and vendors. Registration, fees and information: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/67177/fit4mom-north-shore-5k-and-10k-2023
4) Hats and Heels Tea Mothers, don your Sunday best this Saturday and treat yourself to Hats + Heels Tea. Former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is speaker. Presented by the North Shore Juneteenth Association, May 13 from 1 to 4 p.m., Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-hats-heels-tea-tickets-539208967537
5) Beverly Mom Crawl Moms, grab your mom-fiends and head for downtown Beverly for brunch with mom-mosas Then shop, create, enjoy activities, and more, Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit: https://thenorthshoremoms.com/event/downtown-beverly-mom-crawl/