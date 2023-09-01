This one’s for you, LGBTQ+This vibrant, empowering Hope Fest is hosted by nAGLY (North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ+ Youth) on Saturday starting at noon. Thirty-nine bands play chanties and more at four Salem venues. Full details at: https://allevents.in/salem/hope-fest-2023-a-benefit-for-nagly/200024781277627
Salem Bacon & Beer FestivalOn tap Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St., – local craft beers ‘n bacon bites, and a 0.0 mile road race, with event T-shirts and great swag. For tickets and info, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salem-bacon-beer-festival-00-miler-tickets-600654914017
Meters for litersLike your beer with some running on tap? Make tracks for the Notch Brewery & Tap Room, 283R Derby St., Salem and join the Notch Run Club from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Grab some swag for each 10 5k meter run. No sign up required.
Oppenheimer at The Cabot The movie of the year, Oppenheimer, moves to the big silver screen at Beverly’s historical Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St., Saturday and Sunday. Advance purchase tickets recommended to secure seating. Visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-cabot-tickets-beverly/venue/9247
A 17th Century SaturdayAt the Gedney House Museum, 21 High St., Salem, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The 17th century comes intact with original post-and-beam timbers, brick nogging, early decorative finishes and more. Tickets and complete details at: http://www.salem-chamber.com/events/details/17th-century-saturdays-at-the-gedney-house-museum-09-02-2023-5159.