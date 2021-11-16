1) Books for bucks: Stop and shop for winter reading at bargain prices at the Friends of the Beverly Public Library Fall Book Sale, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and  Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. at the main library, 32 Essex St. Books, movies, and music start at a dollar. Children's books, 50 cents. Masks a must. Visit https://www.facebook.com/beverlylibraryfriends
 
2) No leaf unturned: This Saturday, Nov. 20, grab your rakes and trash bags and head over to Ipswich's historic Heard and Whipple Houses, 53 S Main St. From 9 a.m. to 12 noon, you can help us leave no leaf unturned in the big, end-of-autumn yard clean up. Great exercise and greatly appreciated. Questions? 978-356-2811.
 
3) Talking turkey: The bird's the word and you can get yours with all the trimmings for just $7, this Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Second Congregational Church, 35   St., Beverly, 1 to 3 p.m. Gobble to your wobble with gravy. stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies. First come first served, handicapped accessible: To order, call 978-922-5722.
 
4) Give it a toss: TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company, will be on hand in Salem's Riley Plaza this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., when SalemRecycles partners with HELPSY to help you help us recycle clothing, household textiles, clean, dry textiles. They'll be restored, re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, recycled.. Visit: www.greensalem.com, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com.
 
5) Fair Play: All's fair this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Beverly's Dane Street Church. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's all things festive, fun, joyful, jolly, and loaded with great holiday shopping. Crafts, gifts, little brownie Christmas trees, big pickles, reindeer pretzels, photo booth, and what else? Lots! Including a wrapping station. 10 Dane Street, Beverly, with COVID precautions. 
 
 
 

