5 Things to do this weekend
1) Ipswich Greek Festival : Come for the great Greek food, stay for the great Greek dancing, music, crafts and more. Zorba would have loved it. The 2023 Greek Festival at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Church. Saturday, July 8 12:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 9, Admission $5, kids free. 117 County Rd, Ipswich. Questions? 978- 356-4742
2) Star Wars: The Phantom Menace hits the big screen this Sunday, July 9, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St, Beverly. See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker, stranded on the desert. Tickets and information at: https://thecabot.org/event/star-wars-the-phantom-menace/
3) Summer Concert Series: Horizon & The Horns: This Sunday July 9, 6 p.m., Horizon and the Horns brings Leather City Common to its feet at Peabody's Summer Sunday free concert, 53 Lowell St, Peabody, Brings a lawn pair, pack a picnic, enjoy ice cold beer from Granite Coast Brewing.
4 ) Appleton Farms Pizza Day: Come join Pizza Days at Appleton Farm, this Saturday and Sunday. noon to 5 p.m.. Wood fired pizza hot from the oven, ice cold beer from Notch Brewing and the coolest farm on the North Shore, every Sunday through July. MA Rt 1A, South Hamilton. No reservations or admission, Come as you are, pay as you go. More info at: https://thetrustees.org/program/farmhouse-dining/
5) Marblehead Farmers Market: Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School 217 Pleasant St, Marblehead. (Enter from Vine Street) Fresh, local produce straight from the field to the marker to make your day. No admission. Bring your appetite.