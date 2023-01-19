5 Things to do this weekend
1) Party On!
A Doll's House meets Neil Simon in 'Party?' a brand-new play by Anne Marilyn Lucas beginning its run at the Marblehead Little Theatre this weekend. This may be just the antidote you need to those winter blues! Shows run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. 12 School St, Marblehead. Tickets are $28 at https://www.mltlive.com/2022/04/party/.
2) Let the games begin!
Saturday, Jan 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly invites you to bring your favorite and 'new to you' games to the library's tables for a fun day of play. your interpretation, and you. Free! for complete information visit: https://www.meetup.com/essex-county-gamers/events/289787145/
The Woman’s Friend Society welcomes all to hear guest speaker and author Maureen Stanton while enjoying a wonderful lunch and learning about WFS’s work for affordable housing for women. Sunday, Jan 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Hawthorne Hotel 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members, $45; non-members, $50. Tickets at:https://womansfriendsociety.org/event/annual-meeting-of-the-society-2/