5 Things to do this weekend 

Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.