5 Things to do this weekend 
 
1) Hop on down the bunny trail this Saturday, April 8 to Long Hill, 572 Essex St., Beverly, for a very special egg hunt trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 
Find out all about it at: https://northofboston.org/event/spring-egg-hunt-trail-at-long-hill/2023-04-08/
 
2) Egg-cellent Adventures! This Saturday morning, April 9, from 10  to 11:30 a.m., the Easter Bunny will be at Hastings House, 14 Oak St, Beverly. So bring your young children and join the fun, egg-hunting and more. Information and RSVP at: https://www.hastingshouse.org/events/annual-4th-of-july-auction
 
3) Egg-stravaganza! Peabody's Community Covenant Church really knows how to throw an Egg-stravaganza of FREE fun. Egg hunts, crafts, games for kids 6th grade and younger. with (nut-sensitive) prizes! All are welcome, this Saturday, April 8, at the church, 33 Lake St #3645, Peabody

4) Egg-straordinary! And now for something completely different! The amazing Peaking Acrobats! A family-friendly showstopper of a show on Saturday, April 8, from 8 to 11 p.m. on stage at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St, Beverly, Tickets $39.50 with info at: https://donyc.com/events/2023/4/8/the-peking-acrobats-tickets

5) Egg 'em on!  The Firefighter Rice Memorial 5K is on the run this Saturday, April 8, kicking off at 12 noon in Peabody. It's a great cause and a great way to spring into spring. For complete information, visit: https://www.raceentry.com/firefighter-rice-memorial-5k/race-information  

