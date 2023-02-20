5 Things to do this weekend
1) Getting to know you: Sun, Feb 26, 2 PM Genealogist Ann Lawthers presents, “Getting Started in Genealogy” The Peabody Historical Society and Museum presents this program at the Smith Barn, 38 Felton Street, Peabody, MA. This program introduces the participants to the genealogical research process and..
2) Baby, it's fun inside! Sunday, Feb 26, 10:30 a.m.– 12 noon, Young Family Gym Time Join us Sundays for our Young Family Gym Time and enjoy our indoor soft play and equipment! Perfect for Infants, Toddlersand Preschoolers. Parents/guardians are required to stay with their...Read more on jccns. Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Rd, Marblehead
3) Free Fest Feast Salem Film Fest 2023 Trailer Reveal Party, Sunday Feb 26, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cinema Salem Join us for the big reveal of this year’s Salem Film Fest (SFF) documentary film line up for 2023 on Sunday February 26 at Cinema Salem. Start planning your festival itinerary as we screen trailers along with special messages from SFF filmmakers. Doors open at 5pm, films starts at 5:30 p.m.. Refreshments and noshes, desserts Pantry. FREE ADMISSION. Salem Film Fest is the largest documentary film festival in Massachusetts with films from around the world, running March 23- April 2, 2023. For more information, visit www.SalemFilmFest.com.
4) On Point Palmer Cove Park in The Point is the setting this Sunday, Feb 26, for this month's Keep Salem Beautiful Clean Up in the Point. 3 –to 5 p.m., Keep Salem Beautiful Clean up in The Point, Leavitt of trash and debris. Trash bags and grabbers will be...Join Keep Salem Beautiful at Leavitt Street by Palmer Cove Park in The Point on February 26th at 10:00 am for their monthly clean up of trash and debris. Trash bags and grabbers provided. connect with our Salem communities and meet new friends!
5) Tuck Everlasting Sunday, Feb 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead, presents 'Tuck Everlasting'— Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for adventure beyond her white picket fence and gets more than imagined with the Tuck family in this magical musical. runs Feb. 24 — March 5, Tickets are now on sale at: https://www.mltlive.com/2022/10/tuck-everlasting/