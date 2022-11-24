5 Things To Do This Weekend
'Play it again, Sam'
The classic "Casablanca" turns 80 this year and fans will have a chance to see it on the big screen again Sunday at 6 p.m., at The Cabot. 286 Cabot St., Beverly. For more, go to www.thecabot.org.
Holiday Pops in Ipswich
Cape Ann Symphony Annual Holiday Pops will hold a special holiday performance Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St., Ipswich. The show will feature the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. For more, go to www.capeannsymphony.org.
All that jazz
Gulu-Gulu Cafe, 247 Essex St., Salem, will host The Artie Bakopolus Duo Friday at 8 p.m., for an improv-filled show. For more, go to www.gulugulucafe.com.
Indigenous history hike
At 10 a.m., Friday, Trustees of Reservations will host a hike to Wigwam Hill in the Castle Neck dunes to celebrate Native American Heritage Day. Learn about the local indigenous peoples who called the area home. Meet at Crane Beach, 310 Argilla Road, Ipswich. For more, www.thetrustees.org/event/79321/
Snow Sisters’ Holiday Adventure
The Rebecca Nurse Homestead, 149 Pine St., Danvers, on Saturday at 2 p.m., will welcome Snow Sisters’ Holiday Adventure. Join the Snow Queen, Snow Sister, Reindeer King and all the frosty friends in a celebration of what makes this season unique. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-snow-sisters-holiday-adventure-tickets-457580103407
