The 4th of July is back this year, so go forth and celebrate! For a complete line up of events, see page 0. Meanwhile, here are a few you might like to look into over the weekend.
Embrace your inner artist
As part of the Marblehead Arts Festival, Art on the Avenue, 1 to 5 p.m., invites you to paint your own pottery outside Hestia Creations, craft a “braclace” make a outside EOS Designs, paint sea creatures, watch balloon magic, get your face painted, and much more. Visit: https://www.marbleheadfestival.org/art-on-the-avenue
Beverly Arts Festival
The Beverly Arts Festival, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, is Beverly at its best with works from over 2,500 artists and artisans from all over New England, on view every day, concerts outdoors at Crocker Park on the water. Saturday sand sculpturing, a regatta, and a kite festival, and on Sunday and Monday an Artisans Markets at Abbott Hall. Visit: marbleheadfestival.org.
Visit a parallel universe
You won't want to miss the movie playing this Friday at The Cabot, Beverly. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," tells what happens when Evelyn, a struggling Chinese immigrant, comes up against the IRS and is transported to a parallel universe. Showing at 7 p.m. Visit: https://thecabot.org/event/everything-everywhere-all-at-once
Reflect on the times
On Sunday at 10 a.m. Peabody Essex Museum 161 Essex St., Salem, invites you to reflect on the power of loss and the potential of healing. In the Jurrien Timmer Gallery — a space dedicated to contemplation and meditation. For information on this and other current events at the PEM, visit: https://www.pem.org/whats-on/events/2022-06-30/7