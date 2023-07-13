1) Peabody Summer Concert Series: gets toes tapping with tunes from Street Magic Acapella this Sunday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Leather City Common. Bring a chair, snacks, and your dancing shoes! FREE for all!
2) Downtown Beverly Art & Architecture Walking Tour Saturday July 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Meet at 221 Hale Street for a guided tour that showcases theculture and public art of the heart of historic downtown. Information and Tickets at: https://calendar.linklocal.io/event/76794285